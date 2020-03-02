Torray LLC Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,450 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.40. 2,360,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,998. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

