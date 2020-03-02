Torray LLC Makes New $10.51 Million Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Torray LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,000. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.8% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $58,412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,461,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

