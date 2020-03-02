Torray LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Torray LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 123,595 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.93. 2,537,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,317. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

