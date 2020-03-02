Torray LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Torray LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102,781 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.33. 17,424,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,791,501. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

