Torray LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 57.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,425 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $129,518.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,402,100.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.07.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.03. 295,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,536. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

