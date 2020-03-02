Torray LLC Sells 40,719 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Torray LLC reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,719 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $10.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.45. 282,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $278.50 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.