Torray LLC Sells 60,527 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Torray LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60,527 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,459 shares of company stock worth $17,481,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,841,596. The firm has a market cap of $542.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.86 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

