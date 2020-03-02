Torray LLC Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,141 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,458,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.39. 1,222,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.80. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

