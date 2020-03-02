Torray LLC Trims Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Torray LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,304 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

