Torray LLC Trims Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Torray LLC lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after buying an additional 381,251 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.11. 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

