Torray LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Torray LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,984 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $13.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,243. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $176.84 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day moving average is $225.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

