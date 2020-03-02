Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Acquired by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. owned about 0.36% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $3,899,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 873,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,706. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

