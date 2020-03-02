Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

TOU opened at C$11.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.25. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$22.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,584,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,751,735.45. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,604 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

