Towle & Co. Buys New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,133,202 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $32,500,000. American Airlines Group comprises 3.8% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,968,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 352,571 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 247,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,749,000 after acquiring an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,674,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

