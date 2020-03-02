Towle & Co. Has $27.72 Million Stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Towle & Co. decreased its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,560 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for about 3.2% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 2.56% of M/I Homes worth $27,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in M/I Homes by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 313,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

