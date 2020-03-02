Towle & Co. Has $30.24 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Towle & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,380 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 3.5% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Builders FirstSource worth $30,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 147,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.17. 1,877,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,161. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

