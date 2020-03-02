Towle & Co. Has $37.83 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Towle & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,422 shares during the period. PBF Energy comprises 4.4% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.01% of PBF Energy worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,084,214 shares of company stock worth $91,023,449. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,182,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,370. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

