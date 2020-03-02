Towle & Co. Has $44.75 Million Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Towle & Co. decreased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,430 shares during the period. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles makes up approximately 5.2% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Towle & Co. owned 0.16% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $44,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $78,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,251 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,719,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,070,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 406,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,542,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 167,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCAU. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

FCAU stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $12.34. 6,096,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,803. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

