Towle & Co. Lowers Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Towle & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,310 shares during the period. Trinseo comprises approximately 4.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned 2.37% of Trinseo worth $34,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.52. 926,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

