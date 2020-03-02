Towle & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Towle & Co. reduced its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,820 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA comprises approximately 3.6% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned 6.96% of Beazer Homes USA worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 246,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. 503,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,729. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

