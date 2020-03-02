Towle & Co. Purchases 255,510 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Towle & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,510 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up about 5.2% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 6.36% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $45,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 781,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,851. The company has a market capitalization of $693.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,078.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.