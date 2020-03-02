Towle & Co. Purchases 35,150 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Towle & Co. increased its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Tenneco accounts for 3.6% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 4.20% of Tenneco worth $31,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

TEN stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tenneco Inc has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $523.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

