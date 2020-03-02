Towle & Co. Sells 126,400 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,400 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 3.7% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned 0.58% of Huntsman worth $31,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 42.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huntsman by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 176.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 307,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Huntsman by 118.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $4,928,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $306,201 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,065. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

