Towle & Co. Sells 132,400 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Towle & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,400 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 5.2% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Ally Financial worth $44,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.