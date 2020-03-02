Towle & Co. Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,809,224 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,158,000. Fluor Co. (NEW) comprises approximately 4.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 1.29% of Fluor Co. (NEW) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,108 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $10.04. 5,201,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

