Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $131.88. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,342. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

