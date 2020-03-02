Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of -4.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Toyota Motor’s ranking:

NYSE TM opened at $130.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $145.41.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

