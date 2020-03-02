TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. 12,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,945. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. Compass Point assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

