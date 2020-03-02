Traceability Chain (TAC) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $6,506.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

