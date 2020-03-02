Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.3% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

TSCO traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $91.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,108. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.