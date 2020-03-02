TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAC. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

TAC opened at $7.48 on Monday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $73,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $81,000. Signition LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

