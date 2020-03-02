TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.11.

RNW traded up C$0.87 on Monday, hitting C$17.28. The company had a trading volume of 714,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$12.26 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

