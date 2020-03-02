TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.11.

RNW stock traded up C$0.87 on Monday, reaching C$17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$12.26 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

