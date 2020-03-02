Transcodium Reaches Market Cap of $98,353.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Transcodium has a total market cap of $98,353.00 and approximately $138,347.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,264,631 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

