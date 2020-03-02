TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

TRU stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,959. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,552 shares of company stock worth $5,127,206 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

