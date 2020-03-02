Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,259. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

