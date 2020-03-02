Trecora Resources (TREC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Trecora Resources to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TREC opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 1.19. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,487 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREC. ValuEngine raised Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.