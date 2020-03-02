Trias Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Trias token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $4.85 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,526,141 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

