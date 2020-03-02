Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $30,858.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,389,119.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,161 shares of company stock worth $2,327,586 in the last ninety days. 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TCDA stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Tricida has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Tricida will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

