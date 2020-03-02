Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 158,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

