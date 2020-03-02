TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TriMas in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. TriMas has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

