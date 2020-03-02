TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the quarter. TriMas accounts for approximately 2.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of TriMas worth $59,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TriMas by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TriMas Corp has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRS. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

