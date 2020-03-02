TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

TNET stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.85. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $3,363,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,285,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,909 shares of company stock worth $8,636,974 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

