Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $476,301.00 and $1,786.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.