Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,586 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Trinseo worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $290,045,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 35.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after buying an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Trinseo by 29.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Trinseo by 111.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $2,500,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. 15,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,385. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

