Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.36 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

