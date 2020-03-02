Tripio Market Cap Reaches $5.21 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Tripio has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $1.38 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

