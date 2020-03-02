Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triton International during the third quarter valued at $278,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

