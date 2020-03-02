TRON (TRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. TRON has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $1.68 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Coindeal, Exrates and Kucoin. During the last week, TRON has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $249.59 or 0.02819863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00223296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00135418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002566 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, ChaoEX, Braziliex, Kucoin, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Bittrex, Tidex, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Exmo, CoinBene, BitFlip, Rfinex, Exrates, Gate.io, Livecoin, Hotbit, DragonEX, OEX, Tokenomy, Allcoin, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Liquid, Bibox, Cobinhood, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Zebpay, BitForex, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Neraex, IDCM, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, Kryptono, DigiFinex, WazirX, OKEx, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinEgg, IDAX, Ovis, Coindeal, Coinnest, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Liqui, Binance, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.