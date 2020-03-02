TRONCLASSIC Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $2,144.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 94.9% against the US dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

